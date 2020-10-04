Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Raised to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Radiant Logistics in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Radiant Logistics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.67.

RLGT opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. Radiant Logistics has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $5.94.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RLGT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics in the first quarter valued at $85,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 666,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 8,072 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 45.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Radiant Logistics by 117.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 6,569 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Radiant Logistics by 7.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,359,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,131,000 after buying an additional 163,000 shares during the period. 39.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Radiant Logistics

Radiant Logistics, Inc operates as a third-party logistics and multi-modal transportation services company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

