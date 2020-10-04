QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.50 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “QuickLogic Corporation is a semiconductor provider of ultra-low power, comprehensive, flexible sensor processing solutions enabling significantly longer battery life for the Smartphone, Wearable, and IoT markets. They are the only company integrating multi-core processing, programmable logic, sensor fusion and context aware algorithms, and embedded software. QuickLogic accelerates the pace of innovation for always-on motion, light, environmental, location, and voice-enabled user experiences. “

Get QuickLogic alerts:

QUIK opened at $2.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.63. QuickLogic has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $8.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.86.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 143.64% and a negative return on equity of 87.38%. The company had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QuickLogic will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuickLogic during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in QuickLogic in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in QuickLogic in the second quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in QuickLogic by 39.2% in the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 668,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 188,386 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in QuickLogic in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable and hearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), and programming hardware and design software solutions.

Read More: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QuickLogic (QUIK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QuickLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuickLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.