Qtum (QTUM) Price Down 2.7% This Week

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. During the last week, Qtum has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for $2.30 or 0.00021574 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Poloniex, CoinExchange and Liqui. Qtum has a market cap of $223.53 million and $199.21 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004196 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000530 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 102,799,104 coins and its circulating supply is 97,279,684 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Qtum is qtum.org . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Qtum

Qtum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Allcoin, OKEx, Kucoin, Coindeal, Coinone, Liqui, Bibox, Exrates, HitBTC, Liquid, Livecoin, Binance, Coinnest, Bithumb, Iquant, EXX, Bitbns, LiteBit.eu, CoinEgg, Bitfinex, BitForex, GOPAX, Bittrex, ABCC, ZB.COM, Cobinhood, Gate.io, Coinrail, BigONE, CoinExchange, DigiFinex, Ovis, Bleutrade, DragonEX, BCEX, Huobi, OTCBTC, CoinEx, Upbit, Coinsuper, Poloniex, LBank, Crex24 and HBUS. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

