Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target Raised to $165.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price target lifted by Cowen from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report published on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Qorvo from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Qorvo from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Qorvo from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $130.05.

Get Qorvo alerts:

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $130.57 on Thursday. Qorvo has a twelve month low of $67.54 and a twelve month high of $136.06. The company has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.37. Qorvo had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $787.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Qorvo will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total transaction of $247,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 61,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,655,658.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,440 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $181,108.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,954,580.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,658 shares of company stock valued at $3,377,372 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 285.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 804,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,946,000 after buying an additional 595,827 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in Qorvo by 1,103.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 541,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,858,000 after acquiring an additional 496,561 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Qorvo by 247.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 696,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,134,000 after acquiring an additional 495,565 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,712,000. Finally, Robecosam AG lifted its stake in Qorvo by 459.5% during the 2nd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 587,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,936,000 after acquiring an additional 482,500 shares in the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.