Qitmeer (PMEER) Trading Down 13.8% Over Last Week

Qitmeer (CURRENCY:PMEER) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Qitmeer has a market cap of $2.36 million and approximately $293,442.00 worth of Qitmeer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qitmeer token can currently be purchased for about $0.0276 or 0.00000259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinnest, CoinBene, CoinEgg and Allcoin. In the last week, Qitmeer has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009386 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00272840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00039132 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00088143 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $163.06 or 0.01527997 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000248 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00166757 BTC.

Qitmeer Token Profile

Qitmeer launched on September 8th, 2017. Qitmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,581,490 tokens. The Reddit community for Qitmeer is /r/halalchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qitmeer’s official website is www.qitmeer.io . Qitmeer’s official Twitter account is @halalchain

Buying and Selling Qitmeer

Qitmeer can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, CoinEgg, CoinBene, Allcoin and Coinnest. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qitmeer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qitmeer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qitmeer using one of the exchanges listed above.

