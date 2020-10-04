QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “QCR Holdings, Inc. is the bank holding company of Quad City Bank and Trust Company. The Bank provides full service commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on QCRH. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on QCR from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine raised QCR from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered QCR from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.00.

NASDAQ:QCRH opened at $28.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.49 million, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.47 and a 200-day moving average of $29.02. QCR has a 52 week low of $22.39 and a 52 week high of $44.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $69.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.81 million. QCR had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 18.59%. As a group, analysts predict that QCR will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in QCR by 54.4% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in QCR by 22.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 154,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 28,253 shares during the period. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in QCR by 13.5% in the first quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 186,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 22,171 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in QCR by 74.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 19,295 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in QCR by 9.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,004,000 after purchasing an additional 19,284 shares during the period. 64.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

