Qantas Airways (OTCMKTS:QABSY) Upgraded to Buy by Goldman Sachs Group

Qantas Airways (OTCMKTS:QABSY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:QABSY traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218 shares.

About Qantas Airways

Qantas Airways Limited provides passenger and freight air transportation services in Australia and internationally. The company also offers air cargo and express freight services; and customer loyalty programs. As of June 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 314 aircraft under the Qantas and Jetstar brands.

