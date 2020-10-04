Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:BIOVF)

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.37. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ)’s FY2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays upgraded Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS BIOVF opened at $23.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.48. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a one year low of $14.64 and a one year high of $30.00.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and genetic and metabolic diseases. The company offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Doptelet for chemotherapy induced thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still's disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.

