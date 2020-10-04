Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) Lowered by Piper Sandler

Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Origin Bancorp in a report issued on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.63. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Origin Bancorp’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $65.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.76 million. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 5.50%.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on OBNK. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. DA Davidson lowered shares of Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Origin Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Origin Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

NASDAQ:OBNK opened at $22.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.89 and a 200-day moving average of $21.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.37 million, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Origin Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.98 and a twelve month high of $38.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Origin Bancorp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Origin Bancorp by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 27.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 5.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.23% of the company’s stock.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Story: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.