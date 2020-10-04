Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:LW)

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Lamb Weston in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.26. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lamb Weston’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 183.08% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $846.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

LW has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamb Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.40.

LW opened at $67.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.47. Lamb Weston has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $96.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LW. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 8.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,828,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $675,382,000 after purchasing an additional 902,781 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 9,840.0% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,946,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,298,000 after purchasing an additional 10,835,921 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,862,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $391,820,000 after purchasing an additional 102,195 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 8.5% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,793,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $215,905,000 after purchasing an additional 297,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 311.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,571,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $164,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,227 shares during the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lamb Weston news, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.70 per share, with a total value of $149,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 36.80%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

