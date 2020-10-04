Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Allstate Corp Cut by Piper Sandler (NYSE:ALL)

Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Allstate in a research report issued on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $3.23 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.28. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Allstate’s FY2021 earnings at $11.60 EPS.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 17.25%. Allstate’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

NYSE ALL opened at $93.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Allstate has a 12-month low of $64.13 and a 12-month high of $125.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 94.9% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 39,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 19,373 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the second quarter valued at $5,063,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Allstate by 0.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 840,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,545,000 after buying an additional 7,903 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Allstate by 0.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 174,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,907,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Allstate in the second quarter valued at $6,570,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

