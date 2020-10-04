Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Issued By Truist Securiti

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) – Truist Securiti reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note issued on Thursday, October 1st. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now expects that the pharmacy operator will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.18. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.88 EPS.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

WBA opened at $35.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.43. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12 month low of $33.88 and a 12 month high of $64.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $34.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 0.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 898 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 31.22%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.