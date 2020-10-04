Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Issued By Seaport Global Securities

Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) – Seaport Global Securities reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sherwin-Williams in a report released on Wednesday, September 30th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $4.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.68.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SHW. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $695.00 to $795.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $734.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $742.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $676.74.

SHW stock opened at $688.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $686.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $585.34. The company has a market capitalization of $62.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.21. Sherwin-Williams has a 52-week low of $325.43 and a 52-week high of $725.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.69 by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 53.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.57 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.58, for a total transaction of $14,964,145.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,340 shares in the company, valued at $78,803,197.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 4,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.70, for a total transaction of $3,190,362.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,751 shares in the company, valued at $5,624,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,543 shares of company stock valued at $37,224,818 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 24.5% during the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 45.1% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 161,740.4% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 228,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 228,054 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 9,150.0% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

