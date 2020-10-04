Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI) Issued By Piper Sandler

Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Hometrust Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.18. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HTBI. ValuEngine upgraded Hometrust Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. DA Davidson started coverage on Hometrust Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Hometrust Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

NASDAQ HTBI opened at $13.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.67. Hometrust Bancshares has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $27.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.37 and its 200-day moving average is $14.80.

Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $31.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.10 million. Hometrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 13.68%.

In related news, Director Richard Tyrone Williams bought 2,000 shares of Hometrust Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.89 per share, with a total value of $27,780.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,726.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hunter Westbrook bought 3,500 shares of Hometrust Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.10 per share, with a total value of $49,350.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,205 shares in the company, valued at $792,490.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $156,640. 6.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hometrust Bancshares by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,239,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,740,000 after buying an additional 22,787 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 937,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,932,000 after acquiring an additional 30,800 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 534,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,517,000 after acquiring an additional 15,951 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 235,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 13,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its position in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 165,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares during the last quarter. 60.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

