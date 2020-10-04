Pundi X (NPXS) Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 4th. In the last week, Pundi X has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. Pundi X has a total market cap of $32.54 million and approximately $570,560.00 worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pundi X coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020374 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00043884 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007070 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $561.55 or 0.05279353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009402 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00057534 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00033489 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X Coin Profile

NPXS is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2017. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,549,026,524 coins and its circulating supply is 234,566,874,619 coins. Pundi X’s official message board is medium.com/pundix . Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pundi X’s official website is pundix.com

Pundi X Coin Trading

Pundi X can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall.com. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pundi X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

