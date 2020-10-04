Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) Short Interest Down 10.2% in September

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,646,000 shares, a drop of 10.2% from the August 31st total of 2,946,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 27.3 days.

NILSY opened at $23.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.75. Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $35.52.

Get Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel alerts:

NILSY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a metals and mining company in Europe, Asia, North and South America, Russia, and the CIS countries. The company operates through GMK Group, South Cluster, KGMK Group, NN Harjavalta, GRK Bystrinskoye, Other Mining, and Other Non-Metallurgical segments.

Further Reading: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.