Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $180,000.00

Analysts expect Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) to post $180,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Prothena’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $250,000.00 and the lowest is $100,000.00. Prothena reported sales of $210,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Prothena will report full year sales of $720,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $840,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $30.75 million, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $60.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Prothena.

Get Prothena alerts:

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 11,399.37%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PRTA shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a research report on Sunday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.20.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTA. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prothena by 42.8% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 8,129 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Prothena by 16.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 11,245 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Prothena by 16.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 93,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 12,905 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Prothena by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Prothena by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,053,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,272,000 after acquiring an additional 15,176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRTA traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $10.12. 242,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,200. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.93 and its 200 day moving average is $11.36. Prothena has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $17.63. The company has a market capitalization of $403.90 million, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.84.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

Featured Article: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prothena (PRTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.