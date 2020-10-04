Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) EVP Sells $242,684.75 in Stock

Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) EVP Lisa Greenbaum sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $242,684.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,044 shares in the company, valued at $567,135.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lisa Greenbaum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 24th, Lisa Greenbaum sold 869 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total value of $23,263.13.

On Wednesday, September 30th, Lisa Greenbaum sold 11,646 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total value of $319,216.86.

NASDAQ PGNY opened at $28.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion and a PE ratio of -25.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.87. Progyny Inc has a 1-year low of $13.29 and a 1-year high of $36.50.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $64.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.86 million. Progyny had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. Research analysts forecast that Progyny Inc will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 55.2% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Progyny during the second quarter worth approximately $474,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Progyny during the second quarter worth approximately $557,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Progyny by 7.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 157,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after buying an additional 10,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Progyny by 163.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,093,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,220,000 after buying an additional 678,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Progyny from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Progyny from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Progyny from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.44.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

