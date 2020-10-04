Progressive Corp (PGR) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 6th

Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th.

Progressive has raised its dividend by 216.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Progressive has a dividend payout ratio of 5.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Progressive to earn $5.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.3%.

Shares of PGR opened at $94.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Progressive has a twelve month low of $62.18 and a twelve month high of $97.81.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. Progressive had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Progressive will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 33,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $3,204,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,227,511.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total value of $1,287,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 317,326 shares in the company, valued at $27,242,437.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,591 shares of company stock worth $10,012,980. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Progressive from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Progressive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Progressive from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Benchmark lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.08.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

