Progressive Corp (PGR) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 6th

Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th.
Progressive has raised its dividend by 216.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Progressive has a dividend payout ratio of 5.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Progressive to earn $5.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.3%.
Shares of PGR opened at $94.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Progressive has a twelve month low of $62.18 and a twelve month high of $97.81.
In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 33,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $3,204,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,227,511.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total value of $1,287,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 317,326 shares in the company, valued at $27,242,437.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,591 shares of company stock worth $10,012,980. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Progressive from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Progressive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Progressive from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Benchmark lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.08.
Progressive Company Profile
The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.
