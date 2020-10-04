Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primerica (NYSE:PRI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Primerica, Inc. provides financial products and services. It assists its clients in meeting their needs for term life insurance, which it underwrites, and mutual funds, variable annuities and other financial products, which it distributes primarily on behalf of third parties. The Company’s mission is to serve middle income families by helping them make informed financial decisions and providing them with a strategy and means to gain financial independence. The Company’s sales representatives use its proprietary financial needs analysis, or FNA, tool and an educational approach to demonstrate how its products can assist clients to provide financial protection for their families, save for their retirement and manage their debt. The Company’s clients are generally middle income consumers. Primerica also provides an entrepreneurial business opportunity for individuals to distribute its financial products. The Company is based in Duluth, Georgia. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PRI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Primerica in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Primerica from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Primerica from $128.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $147.25.

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $112.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.12. Primerica has a 1-year low of $61.20 and a 1-year high of $138.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.34.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.36. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $525.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Primerica will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Primerica’s payout ratio is 18.98%.

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.12, for a total value of $381,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 26,839 shares in the company, valued at $3,411,773.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $252,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,888,354.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,170 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 2.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Primerica by 4.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 89,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,953,000 after buying an additional 3,981 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Primerica in the second quarter worth approximately $427,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Primerica by 71.1% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 7,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Primerica by 26.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

