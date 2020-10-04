PressOne (PRS) Price Reaches $0.0179

PressOne (CURRENCY:PRS) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. PressOne has a market cap of $5.10 million and $48,634.00 worth of PressOne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PressOne token can currently be bought for $0.0179 or 0.00000168 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, PressOne has traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009400 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00271101 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00038807 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00087972 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.81 or 0.01528382 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000248 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00168163 BTC.

PressOne Profile

PressOne’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,742,628 tokens. The official website for PressOne is press.one/en

Buying and Selling PressOne

PressOne can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PressOne directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PressOne should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PressOne using one of the exchanges listed above.

