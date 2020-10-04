Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $326.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pool presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $262.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $322.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 46.05 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $316.24 and its 200 day moving average is $262.37. Pool has a 52 week low of $160.35 and a 52 week high of $342.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.78. Pool had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 69.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pool will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 4,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total value of $1,548,859.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 99,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,734,142.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Joslin sold 265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.00, for a total transaction of $82,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,394,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,793 shares of company stock valued at $18,396,927. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the first quarter worth $31,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Pool during the second quarter worth $54,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Pool during the second quarter worth $75,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool during the second quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Pool during the second quarter worth $95,000. 94.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

