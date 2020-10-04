Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) Upgraded to Buy by Longbow Research

Longbow Research upgraded shares of Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $114.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Polaris Industries from $107.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Polaris Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Polaris Industries from $67.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.27.

Shares of PII opened at $98.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of -108.60 and a beta of 2.12. Polaris Industries has a 1-year low of $37.35 and a 1-year high of $110.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Polaris Industries had a positive return on equity of 32.38% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Polaris Industries will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Polaris Industries’s payout ratio is currently 39.24%.

In related news, insider Steven Menneto sold 27,825 shares of Polaris Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,977,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,923,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Musso sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $392,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,906. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,016 shares of company stock valued at $18,084,614 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Polaris Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Polaris Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Polaris Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Industries

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

