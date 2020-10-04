pNetwork Achieves Market Cap of $10.37 Million (PNT)

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. pNetwork has a total market cap of $10.37 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One pNetwork token can now be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00003977 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, pNetwork has traded down 18.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020372 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00043920 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007080 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $556.94 or 0.05235407 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009402 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00057575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00033523 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About pNetwork

PNT is a token. It was first traded on June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 62,612,887 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,513,973 tokens. pNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@provablethings . pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . pNetwork’s official website is p.network

