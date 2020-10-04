PiplCoin (PIPL) Achieves Market Cap of $128,812.57

PiplCoin (CURRENCY:PIPL) traded down 21.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Over the last week, PiplCoin has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar. PiplCoin has a market capitalization of $128,812.57 and $15.00 worth of PiplCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PiplCoin token can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00271224 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00038860 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00087884 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $162.85 or 0.01526921 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000248 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00168466 BTC.

PiplCoin Profile

PiplCoin’s total supply is 7,329,758,708 tokens and its circulating supply is 172,536,809 tokens. PiplCoin’s official Twitter account is @PiplCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PiplCoin is piplcoin.com

PiplCoin Token Trading

PiplCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PiplCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PiplCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PiplCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

