Piper Sandler Weighs in on Union Bankshares Corporation’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:AUB)

Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for Union Bankshares in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.56 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.79. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Union Bankshares’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $173.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.04 million.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AUB. Compass Point raised Union Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Union Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

NYSE AUB opened at $22.54 on Friday. Union Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $18.55 and a fifty-two week high of $38.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.59.

In related news, Director Michael W. Clarke sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $140,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 475,519 shares in the company, valued at $11,150,920.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Clarke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 481,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,834,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,236,600 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 461,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,111,000 after purchasing an additional 69,410 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Union Bankshares by 30.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 5,528 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Union Bankshares by 21.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 15,876 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Union Bankshares by 30.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 846,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,543,000 after acquiring an additional 199,623 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 343,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,517,000 after acquiring an additional 60,750 shares during the last quarter.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

