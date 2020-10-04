Piper Sandler Weighs in on Hanmi Financial Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.94 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.93. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hanmi Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

HAFC opened at $8.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Hanmi Financial has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $20.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.91 million, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.29.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $65.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.90 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hanmi Financial by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 464,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 23,140 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Hanmi Financial by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 237,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 121,448 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Hanmi Financial by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hanmi Financial by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 221,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,468 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Hanmi Financial by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 35,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.