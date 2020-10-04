Piper Sandler Cuts Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Price Target to $35.00

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banner from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Banner from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Banner from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Banner stock opened at $33.36 on Thursday. Banner has a twelve month low of $27.12 and a twelve month high of $59.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.33. Banner had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $147.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.97 million. Equities analysts expect that Banner will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Banner by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,646,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,563,000 after buying an additional 35,943 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Banner by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,457,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,144,000 after purchasing an additional 88,557 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Banner by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,032,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,226,000 after purchasing an additional 42,940 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Banner by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 975,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,082,000 after purchasing an additional 174,400 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Banner by 6,013.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 597,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,725,000 after purchasing an additional 587,253 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

