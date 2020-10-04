Pinkcoin (PINK) Price Hits $0.0018 on Top Exchanges

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pinkcoin has a total market cap of $759,981.02 and $589.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pinkcoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.71 or 0.00628924 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006613 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005454 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00031404 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $375.72 or 0.03542053 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000094 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000687 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

Pinkcoin (CRYPTO:PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 446,842,158 coins and its circulating supply is 421,581,722 coins. Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

Pinkcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pinkcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pinkcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.