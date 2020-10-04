Pigeoncoin (PGN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $17,040.00

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and QBTC. Pigeoncoin has a total market capitalization of $251,466.60 and $17,040.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000790 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000838 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 6,246,904,865 coins. The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org . The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

Pigeoncoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

