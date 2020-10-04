Pi Financial Analysts Give Gogold Resources (TSE:GGD) a C$2.20 Price Target

Pi Financial set a C$2.20 price target on Gogold Resources (TSE:GGD) in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Gogold Resources’ FY2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

TSE:GGD opened at C$1.51 on Thursday. Gogold Resources has a 1 year low of C$0.37 and a 1 year high of C$1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.39 million and a P/E ratio of -377.50.

Get Gogold Resources alerts:

Gogold Resources Company Profile

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Gogold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.