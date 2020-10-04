Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

PFGC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Performance Food Group from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Performance Food Group from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Performance Food Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.90.

NYSE:PFGC opened at $35.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $54.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.43 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.42.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The food distribution company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.85). Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Equities analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider James D. Hope sold 10,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $392,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,684,662.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew C. Flanigan purchased 3,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.62 per share, with a total value of $97,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,174 shares in the company, valued at $592,835.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,841 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 540.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,867 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

