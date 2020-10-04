Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
PFGC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Performance Food Group from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Performance Food Group from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Performance Food Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.90.
NYSE:PFGC opened at $35.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $54.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.43 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.42.
In other news, insider James D. Hope sold 10,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $392,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,684,662.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew C. Flanigan purchased 3,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.62 per share, with a total value of $97,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,174 shares in the company, valued at $592,835.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,841 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 540.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,867 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.
Performance Food Group Company Profile
Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.
