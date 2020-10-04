Peerplays (PPY) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $609.00

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 4th. Peerplays has a total market cap of $983,854.61 and $609.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Peerplays has traded down 31.3% against the dollar. One Peerplays coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00002047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Peerplays

Peerplays’ launch date was April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peerplays’ official website is www.peerplays.com

Peerplays Coin Trading

Peerplays can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

