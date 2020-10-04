PCHAIN (PI) Tops 1-Day Volume of $14,995.00

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 4th. PCHAIN has a market capitalization of $8.48 million and $14,995.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PCHAIN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000101 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit, IDEX and DDEX. Over the last seven days, PCHAIN has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020359 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00043783 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007169 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $567.52 or 0.05327516 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009389 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00057609 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00033331 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PCHAIN Token Profile

PCHAIN is a token. It launched on May 24th, 2018. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,911,546,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 787,662,330 tokens. PCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/@PCHAIN . PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org . The official website for PCHAIN is pchain.org

Buying and Selling PCHAIN

PCHAIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, DDEX, IDEX, DEx.top, Bibox, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PCHAIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

