Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) versus Kingold Jewelry (NASDAQ:KGJI) Head-To-Head Analysis

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) and Kingold Jewelry (OTCMKTS:KGJI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Paypal and Kingold Jewelry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paypal 13.44% 16.17% 4.96% Kingold Jewelry N/A N/A N/A

Paypal has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kingold Jewelry has a beta of -0.2, suggesting that its share price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Paypal and Kingold Jewelry, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paypal 0 5 36 1 2.90 Kingold Jewelry 0 0 0 0 N/A

Paypal currently has a consensus target price of $197.61, suggesting a potential upside of 2.97%. Given Paypal’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Paypal is more favorable than Kingold Jewelry.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Paypal and Kingold Jewelry’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paypal $17.77 billion 12.67 $2.46 billion $2.45 78.33 Kingold Jewelry $2.48 billion 0.00 $49.55 million N/A N/A

Paypal has higher revenue and earnings than Kingold Jewelry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.4% of Paypal shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of Kingold Jewelry shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Paypal shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.3% of Kingold Jewelry shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Paypal beats Kingold Jewelry on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc. operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies. It also offers gateway services that enable merchants to accept payments online with credit or debit cards. PayPal Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Kingold Jewelry

Kingold Jewelry, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells 24-karat gold jewelry and Chinese ornaments in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a range of in-house designed products, including gold necklaces, rings, earrings, bracelets, gold bars, and pendants. It also invests in gold. The company sells its products to wholesalers, distributors, and retailers under the Kingold brand. Kingold Jewelry, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Wuhan, the People's Republic of China.

