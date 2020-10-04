PAYCENT Trading Down 35.5% Over Last 7 Days (PYN)

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. In the last seven days, PAYCENT has traded 35.5% lower against the US dollar. One PAYCENT token can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, CoinExchange and YoBit. PAYCENT has a market capitalization of $144,204.46 and $5.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PAYCENT alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009419 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00274015 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00038706 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00087981 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $163.09 or 0.01533781 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000249 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00168680 BTC.

PAYCENT Profile

PAYCENT’s genesis date was September 18th, 2017. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 tokens. The official message board for PAYCENT is medium.com/@paycent . PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . PAYCENT’s official website is paycent.com

PAYCENT Token Trading

PAYCENT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAYCENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAYCENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAYCENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAYCENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.