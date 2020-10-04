Passage Bio’s Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:KROS)

Passage Bio’s (NASDAQ:KROS) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, October 5th. Passage Bio had issued 6,000,000 shares in its IPO on April 8th. The total size of the offering was $96,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. After the end of Passage Bio’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

A number of research firms recently commented on KROS. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Passage Bio from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Passage Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Passage Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

KROS opened at $36.76 on Friday. Passage Bio has a 52-week low of $19.10 and a 52-week high of $65.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.67.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:KROS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Passage Bio will post -3.31 EPS for the current year.

About Passage Bio

