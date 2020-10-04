Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) Price Target Raised to C$44.00

Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) had its target price boosted by ATB Capital from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PKI. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Parkland Fuel from C$37.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James set a C$48.50 price objective on Parkland Fuel and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. CIBC upped their price objective on Parkland Fuel from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Parkland Fuel from C$43.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Parkland Fuel from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th.
Shares of PKI stock opened at C$34.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.26. Parkland Fuel has a twelve month low of C$17.57 and a twelve month high of C$49.22. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$36.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$33.76.
In other Parkland Fuel news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 16,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.39, for a total value of C$651,692.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 534,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$21,568,416.95.
About Parkland Fuel
Parkland Fuel Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada and the United States. The company's Retail segment supplies and supports a network of 1,855 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Pioneer, Chevron, and Race Trac, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/Marché Express brand.
