Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) Price Target Raised to C$44.00

Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) had its target price boosted by ATB Capital from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PKI. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Parkland Fuel from C$37.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James set a C$48.50 price objective on Parkland Fuel and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. CIBC upped their price objective on Parkland Fuel from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Parkland Fuel from C$43.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Parkland Fuel from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th.

Shares of PKI stock opened at C$34.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.26. Parkland Fuel has a twelve month low of C$17.57 and a twelve month high of C$49.22. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$36.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$33.76.

Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.32) by C$0.53. The business had revenue of C$2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.49 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Parkland Fuel will post 1.5399999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Parkland Fuel news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 16,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.39, for a total value of C$651,692.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 534,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$21,568,416.95.

About Parkland Fuel

Parkland Fuel Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada and the United States. The company's Retail segment supplies and supports a network of 1,855 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Pioneer, Chevron, and Race Trac, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/Marché Express brand.

