ParkinGo Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.21 Million (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded up 45.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 4th. One ParkinGo token can currently be bought for $0.0598 or 0.00000562 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded up 80.1% against the dollar. ParkinGo has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $158.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00050425 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,642.77 or 1.00057712 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005560 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001506 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000674 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00152788 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000090 BTC.

ParkinGo Profile

ParkinGo (GOT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 18th, 2017. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 tokens. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

ParkinGo Token Trading

ParkinGo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

