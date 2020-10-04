Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PCRFY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Panasonic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Panasonic from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $7.55 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.28.

Shares of OTCMKTS PCRFY opened at $8.36 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.43. Panasonic has a 1-year low of $6.19 and a 1-year high of $11.77. The firm has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter. Panasonic had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 2.37%. Analysts forecast that Panasonic will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

About Panasonic

Panasonic Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances, Eco Solutions, Connected Solutions Company, Automotive and Industrial Systems, and Others. The Appliances segment develops and manufactures white goods such as vacuum cleaner, washing machine, refrigerator, and air conditioner; as well as health and beauty products.

