Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PCRFY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Panasonic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Panasonic from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $7.55 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.28.
Shares of OTCMKTS PCRFY opened at $8.36 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.43. Panasonic has a 1-year low of $6.19 and a 1-year high of $11.77. The firm has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
About Panasonic
Panasonic Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances, Eco Solutions, Connected Solutions Company, Automotive and Industrial Systems, and Others. The Appliances segment develops and manufactures white goods such as vacuum cleaner, washing machine, refrigerator, and air conditioner; as well as health and beauty products.
