OWNDATA (OWN) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $10.00

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. OWNDATA has a market cap of $217,243.74 and approximately $10.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OWNDATA token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and IDEX. In the last seven days, OWNDATA has traded down 33.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00009698 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00080010 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001222 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000379 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00021297 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00007984 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

OWNDATA Profile

OWNDATA is a token. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,246,200,519 tokens. OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for OWNDATA is medium.com/@owndata . The official website for OWNDATA is owndata.network

Buying and Selling OWNDATA

OWNDATA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OWNDATA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OWNDATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

