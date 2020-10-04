Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Owl Rock Capital in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.14.

Shares of NYSE:ORCC opened at $12.11 on Thursday. Owl Rock Capital has a 1-year low of $8.09 and a 1-year high of $19.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.27 and its 200-day moving average is $12.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 31.82%. The firm had revenue of $190.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 80.52%.

In related news, CEO Craig Packer purchased 20,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.99 per share, with a total value of $244,991.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 47,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $593,715.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,690,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,770,079.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,501 shares of company stock worth $1,168,654. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the second quarter worth $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter worth $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the second quarter worth $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the second quarter worth $56,000. 35.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

