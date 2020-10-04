Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Otonomy, Inc. engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in the otology market. It develops therapeutics for treatment of inner and middle ear disorders. The Company’s product candidates under development includes AuriPro to treat pediatric patients with middle ear effusion; and OTO-104 for the treatment of patients with Ménière’s disease. Otonomy, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Get Otonomy alerts:

OTIC has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Otonomy in a research report on Monday, July 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Otonomy in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Otonomy in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Otonomy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Otonomy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Shares of OTIC opened at $4.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $214.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.29. Otonomy has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $4.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.13 million. Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 125.30% and a negative net margin of 11,386.86%. Equities research analysts predict that Otonomy will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Otonomy by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Otonomy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Otonomy by 156.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 18,995 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Otonomy in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Otonomy by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 57,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 27,562 shares in the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Otonomy

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Ménière's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a proprietary formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

See Also: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Otonomy (OTIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Otonomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otonomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.