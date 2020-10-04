OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.69 Million

Equities analysts forecast that OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) will report sales of $14.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for OptiNose’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $15.78 million. OptiNose posted sales of $12.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OptiNose will report full-year sales of $51.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $48.60 million to $53.61 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $116.63 million, with estimates ranging from $108.60 million to $124.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover OptiNose.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.56). The business had revenue of $10.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 million. OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 282.14% and a negative net margin of 265.88%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OPTN. Zacks Investment Research cut OptiNose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of OptiNose in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of OptiNose in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.80.

OPTN stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.97. The company had a trading volume of 242,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,144. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.73. OptiNose has a one year low of $3.28 and a one year high of $11.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OPTN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in OptiNose by 175.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,116 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in OptiNose by 289.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 13,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 9,969 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of OptiNose by 0.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,942,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,210,000 after buying an additional 27,452 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of OptiNose by 8.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 514,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 41,347 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OptiNose by 11.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 430,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 44,670 shares during the period. 62.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

