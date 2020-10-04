Oppenheimer Reaffirms Hold Rating for SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Oppenheimer restated their hold rating on shares of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) in a research note released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on SunPower from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on SunPower from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine raised SunPower from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Robert W. Baird raised SunPower from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised SunPower from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.63.

Shares of NASDAQ SPWR opened at $13.56 on Thursday. SunPower has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $14.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 678.34 and a beta of 2.35.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $352.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.85 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that SunPower will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 10,000 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $122,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,406.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 80,000 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 680,342 shares in the company, valued at $8,844,446. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,000 shares of company stock worth $2,141,300. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in SunPower during the first quarter valued at $8,219,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 36.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,173,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,016 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SunPower in the second quarter worth $6,415,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 26.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,120,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,899,000 after purchasing an additional 654,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 160.7% in the second quarter. Mark Asset Management LP now owns 552,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 340,324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.29% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

