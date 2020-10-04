Open Platform Reaches Market Cap of $737,891.10 (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Over the last seven days, Open Platform has traded down 24.5% against the US dollar. Open Platform has a market capitalization of $737,891.10 and $85,220.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Open Platform token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and Gate.io.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009443 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00273368 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00038566 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00087449 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $161.80 or 0.01525384 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000248 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00167888 BTC.

About Open Platform

Open Platform’s launch date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,057,742,422 tokens. Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io

Open Platform Token Trading

Open Platform can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Kucoin.

