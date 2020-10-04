OneLedger (OLT) 1-Day Volume Tops $161,467.00

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 4th. One OneLedger token can now be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, BitForex, UEX and CoinEx. During the last week, OneLedger has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. OneLedger has a market capitalization of $1.83 million and $161,467.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020372 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00043920 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007080 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $556.94 or 0.05235407 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009402 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00057575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00033523 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OneLedger Token Profile

OneLedger (CRYPTO:OLT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 423,458,938 tokens. The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech . OneLedger’s official message board is medium.com/@OneLedger . OneLedger’s official website is oneledger.io

OneLedger Token Trading

OneLedger can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, BitForex, CoinEx, IDEX, Bilaxy, UEX, Hotbit and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OneLedger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OneLedger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

