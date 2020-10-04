OmiseGO Price Tops $1.74 on Major Exchanges (OMG)

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 4th. During the last seven days, OmiseGO has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One OmiseGO token can currently be bought for approximately $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Neraex, TDAX and B2BX. OmiseGO has a total market capitalization of $243.84 million and $377.06 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005679 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00019059 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00012929 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000391 BTC.

About OmiseGO

OmiseGO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go . OmiseGO’s official website is omg.omise.co . The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

OmiseGO Token Trading

OmiseGO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: B2BX, DigiFinex, FCoin, Neraex, HitBTC, ChaoEX, CoinTiger, OKEx, Coinrail, ABCC, Liqui, Exmo, Bit-Z, TDAX, Bithumb, Fatbtc, Hotbit, Cobinhood, OTCBTC, Livecoin, Ethfinex, Coinone, Cryptopia, BitMart, Coinnest, Vebitcoin, Upbit, Braziliex, Independent Reserve, CoinBene, Radar Relay, Gate.io, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, IDCM, Bitbns, BitBay, AirSwap, Tidex, Huobi, GOPAX, Crex24, BigONE, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Zebpay, TOPBTC, Kucoin, Iquant, Bittrex, Ovis, CoinExchange, CoinEx, COSS, Tokenomy, Coinsuper, DDEX, IDEX, Koinex, ZB.COM, IDAX, Kyber Network, Poloniex, C2CX, BX Thailand, Mercatox, BitForex, Binance, Bancor Network and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmiseGO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmiseGO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OmiseGO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

