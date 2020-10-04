Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) Receives $33.41 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.96.

Several analysts have weighed in on OHI shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. boosted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors to $26.54 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $31.67 on Thursday. Omega Healthcare Investors has a twelve month low of $13.33 and a twelve month high of $45.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.85.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.32). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 39.17%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 175.7% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,212,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684,593 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,136,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 142.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,772,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215,768 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 606.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,736,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,771,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

