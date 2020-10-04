Olin (NYSE:OLN) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Olin (NYSE:OLN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on OLN. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Olin from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America downgraded Olin from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Olin from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. BofA Securities cut shares of Olin from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Olin from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Olin has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.72.

Olin stock opened at $12.93 on Thursday. Olin has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $19.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.10. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.33.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.14). Olin had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Olin will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. Olin’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

In other news, Director Scott Mcdougald Sutton purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 75,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,560. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 30,000 shares of company stock worth $326,242. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Olin in the second quarter valued at $1,100,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Olin by 40.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 51,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 14,878 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Olin by 5.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 890,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,230,000 after acquiring an additional 49,695 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Olin in the second quarter valued at $797,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Olin in the second quarter valued at $52,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

